Reverend Peyton and His Big Damn Band/ Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

Southern Indiana-bred singer-guitarist Reverend Peyton is the bigger-than-life frontman of Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.

Hailing from the back woods of Pee-Wee Valley, Kentucky, The Whiskey Bent Valley Boys pay homage to their southern king— songs from the tobacco fields to the rivers, iron skillets to moonshine stills, upbeat and professional, the band posesses the skill to honor history and preserve the instruments, their style and every authentic, nuance of the day. With their divers fashion sense and stage. From overalls to string ties, straw hats to silk vests, along with a turbo-charged performance, their approach breathes fire into this vintage genre.