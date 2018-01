Rivers and Rust is a raw mix of soul, rock and Americana, personified by the duo's Sheila Marshall and Kyle Cook. Marshall — a bluesy Texas songstress with years of songwriting and road time under her belt — partners with Cook, who rose to fame as the guitarist for the multi-platinum Matchbox Twenty and has gone on to make a name for himself as a singer, songwriter and producer.

The Sway is a Lexington couple-turned-duo with a dark, smokey indie pop sound.