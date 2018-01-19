Gallery Hop: "Roadside America: From Harlem to Hollywood" (Original Photographs by Linda Bruckheimer)

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Carnegie Center will host an exhibition of original photographs by Linda Bruckheimer, "Roadside America: From Harlem to Hollywood."

January's Gallery Hop reception will offer the community a chance to personally meet Linda Bruckheimer.

Linda Bruckheimer grew up in Kentucky and as a young girl, moved with her family to California. Currently, she divides her time between her farm in Nelson County, Kentucky and Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband, film and television producer, Jerry Bruckheimer. She has traveled far and wide to create photos that reflect the past and present. She is also the author of two best-selling novels: "Dreaming Southern" and "The Southern Belles of Honeysuckle Way."

