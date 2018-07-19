Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you unlocked the power inside of you? When Matilda has enough of her preoccupied parents, her horrible headmistress, and her seemingly doomed destiny – she decides it’s time to take matters into her own…imagination! Join Matilda, Miss Honey, Bruce, Lavender, and the Trunchbull on this rebellious romp through the wacky and wild world of Roald Dahl in the regional premiere of this magical musical. So grab a big book and an even BIGGER piece of chocolate cake as we boogie our way through this incredible story that celebrates what it means to be Y-O-U!

Thursday, July 19 @ 7:30pm

Friday, July 20 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, July 21 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, July 22 @ 2:00pm and 7:00pm

Thursday, July 26 @ 7:30pm

Friday, July 27 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, July 28 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, July 29 @ 2:00pm