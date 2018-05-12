Rollergirls of Central Kentucky: Superheroes Roller Derby Double Header

Rollergirls of Central Kentucky presents: SUPERHEROES. In a true civil war of super powers, ROCK will divide and face off against each other in a battle for truth, justice, and the roller derby way! Join us early for the Dark Horses Men's Roller Derby of Kentucky season opener. Doors will open at 5pm, The Dark Horses will take the track at 5:30 with ROCK vs. ROCK battle at 7:30. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door with door discounts available for children 12 and under, seniors, students, teachers, and military.