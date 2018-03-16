Gallery Hop: Rooted Words: Kentucky Writers on the Land

This exhibit created by artist and oral historian Arwen Donahue includes paintings and oral histories of Kentucky writers, exploring the relationships between people and places, language and land. Participants include Wendell Berry, Nikky Finney, Barbara Kingsolver, Noah Adams, Crystal Wilkinson, Maurice Manning, Gray Zeitz, Mary Ann Taylor-Hall, Jonathan Greene, Leatha Kendrick, Erik Reece, Bobbie Ann Mason, Mark Schimmoeller and Richard Taylor, with art and interviews by Donahue.

On display March 9-May 6, with a gallery hop reception March 16 (5-8 p.m.) and an author reading and oral history listening party will take place April 19 (6-7:30 p.m., at the Farish Theater)