Gallery Hop: Rooted Words: Kentucky Writers on the Land

An author reading and oral history listening party in conjunction with the Rooted Words: Kentucky Authors on the Land exhibit curated by oral historian Arwen Donahue.

The exhibit, on display at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center through May 6, includes paintings and oral histories of Kentucky writers, exploring the relationships between people and places, language and land. Participants include Wendell Berry, Nikky Finney, Barbara Kingsolver, Noah Adams, Crystal Wilkinson, Maurice Manning, Gray Zeitz, Mary Ann Taylor-Hall, Jonathan Greene, Leatha Kendrick, Erik Reece, Bobbie Ann Mason, Mark Schimmoeller and Richard Taylor, with art and interviews by Donahue.