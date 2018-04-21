Roots and Boots: Aaron Tippin/ Sammy Kershaw/ Collin Raye

Three country legends, SAMMY KERSHAW, AARON TIPPIN, and COLLIN RAYE, join forces to present an evening filled with stories and songs as they get back to the roots of their music. They have amassed almost 70 combined Top 40 hits, including Kershaw's "Queen Of My Double Wide Trailer," "She Don't Know She's Beautiful," and "Third Rate Romance," Tippin's "You've Got To Stand For Something," "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong With The Radio," and "Kiss This," and Raye's "Love, Me," "In This Life," and "That's My Story."