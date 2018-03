Rosie Florez's long and eclectic career of singing, songwriting and performing,continues as the San Antonio native releases her new album. Simple Case of the Blues showcases Flores in a new light, as a seasoned performer steeped in life’s uncompromising lessons. At once torchy, soulful, heartfelt and yearning, the songs on Simple Case of the Blues are not for the emotionally naïve—it’s the music you make when you’ve come through joy and heartbreak and back again.