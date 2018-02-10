Rudresh Mahanthappa w/ Osland/ Dailey Jazztet

Google Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa w/ Osland/ Dailey Jazztet - 2018-02-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa w/ Osland/ Dailey Jazztet - 2018-02-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa w/ Osland/ Dailey Jazztet - 2018-02-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa w/ Osland/ Dailey Jazztet - 2018-02-10 19:30:00

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

As an alto saxophonist, composer and educator, Rudresh Mahanthappa's ability to synthesize South Indian classical music with progressive jazz frequently earns him regards by critics as one of the best jazz voices in this century. He has received numerous honors for his work, including being named the six-time alto saxophonist of the year in Downbeat Magazine's International Critics' Polls and by the Jazz Journalists' Association. He currently serves as the Anthony H. P. Lee Director of Jazz at Princeton University. - UKNow

Info
Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa w/ Osland/ Dailey Jazztet - 2018-02-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa w/ Osland/ Dailey Jazztet - 2018-02-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa w/ Osland/ Dailey Jazztet - 2018-02-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Rudresh Mahanthappa w/ Osland/ Dailey Jazztet - 2018-02-10 19:30:00