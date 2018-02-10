Rudresh Mahanthappa w/ Osland/ Dailey Jazztet

As an alto saxophonist, composer and educator, Rudresh Mahanthappa's ability to synthesize South Indian classical music with progressive jazz frequently earns him regards by critics as one of the best jazz voices in this century. He has received numerous honors for his work, including being named the six-time alto saxophonist of the year in Downbeat Magazine's International Critics' Polls and by the Jazz Journalists' Association. He currently serves as the Anthony H. P. Lee Director of Jazz at Princeton University. - UKNow