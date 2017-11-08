Ryan Joseph Anderson’s solo career began in April 2014 with the release of his debut album, The Weaver’s Broom. The album, engineered and co-produced by Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hooray for the Riff Raff), was hailed as one of the best Americana records of the year. Songs from The Weaver’s Broom made “best of” lists for Daytrotter and Songpickr and were featured in Paste and Magnet. American Songwriter said that Anderson “evokes the open-tunings of Nick Drake as well as the barroom howl of Tom Waits.”

