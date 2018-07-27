RYVOLI/ McKenzie Lockhart/ Will Solomon

After less than a year in Nashville, singer-songwriter McKenzie Lockhart made her way back to Florence, Alabama, ten minutes away from her hometown of Muscle Shoals. The move back came with a new passion for the creative community that has been cultivated in Florence, as well as the motivation to make musicianship work on her own terms. Part of this newfound motivation was recording her second EP, Suburbs, which released February 23, 2018. Produced by her husband and recorded in their first home as a married couple, Suburbs examines the ideas of faith, relationships, and the pursuit of music.

Jenn Whiteman and Samantha Howard are RYVOLI, an indie-folk band based in Lexington, KY. Paying homage to the place they met and first collaborated, they derive their name from Rue de Rivoli, one of the most well-travelled streets in Paris, France. Focusing on tight harmonies and candid lyrics, this duo makes music influenced by artists such as The Civil Wars, Bon Iver, and The Swell Season. The friends recorded their debut EP with Penny & Sparrow producer Chris Jacobie and anticipate the first single release March 30, 2018.

Joined by Lexington songwriter Will Solomon.