Like many before him, Sam Lewis came to Nashville to make music. But unlike the majority, Lewis managed to hop on one of the most successful tours that country music has seen as of late. He's collaborated with everyone from John Prine and Kacey Musgraves to The Wood Brothers. Chris Stapleton dubbed him "a modern Townes Van Zandt". And while he's often labeled with some form of the word 'soulful' (some have even compared his voice to molasses), Lewis' style meets at a juncture of many different genres. There's something about Sam Lewis that is indescribably different -- and with his newest project, he's discovered what most musicians spend lifetimes working for -- the place where feel-good music meets vital social commentary.