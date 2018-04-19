× Expand Mindy Tucker

Sam Morril, one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City, is also one of the best joke writers in the scene today. In 2011, Sam won The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta and was named one of Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch.” More recently, Sam has been seen on Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, “Conan” on on TBS twice, and is a regular on Fox News’ “Red Eye.”