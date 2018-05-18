Same As It Ever Was

Google Calendar - Same As It Ever Was - 2018-05-18 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Same As It Ever Was - 2018-05-18 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Same As It Ever Was - 2018-05-18 21:00:00 iCalendar - Same As It Ever Was - 2018-05-18 21:00:00

Cosmic Charlie's 723 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

This 7-piece outfit of Knoxville musicians came together out of their mutual love and respect for the music of the Talking Heads in the summer of 2004 and have not looked back since. Over the years the band has performed extensively, and now nearly have the entire Talking Heads catalog at their fingertips; They bring the excitement and energy of everything from ’77 to Naked, and all the B-sides in between. Same As It Ever Was strives to maintain the integrity of the Talking Heads’ groundbreaking music, while bringing their own panache to the game. 

Info
Cosmic Charlie's 723 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Same As It Ever Was - 2018-05-18 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Same As It Ever Was - 2018-05-18 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Same As It Ever Was - 2018-05-18 21:00:00 iCalendar - Same As It Ever Was - 2018-05-18 21:00:00