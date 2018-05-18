This 7-piece outfit of Knoxville musicians came together out of their mutual love and respect for the music of the Talking Heads in the summer of 2004 and have not looked back since. Over the years the band has performed extensively, and now nearly have the entire Talking Heads catalog at their fingertips; They bring the excitement and energy of everything from ’77 to Naked, and all the B-sides in between. Same As It Ever Was strives to maintain the integrity of the Talking Heads’ groundbreaking music, while bringing their own panache to the game.