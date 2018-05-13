Sarah Shook and The Disarmers / Nicholas Jamerson

"...a sneering fusion of punk-rock autonomy and say-it-like-it-is country from the classic era, paired with a timeless vocal warble and tons of attitude. Honest to a fault and as foul-mouthed as a drunken sailor, she's a nonconforming spitfire who's proud of not fitting in with mainstream country music."

​-ROLLING STONE

After listening to Nicholas Jamerson’s forthcoming LP, entitled NJ, it isn’t difficult to decipher the essential element that defines him as an artist. It becomes overwhelmingly clear that this element is his home— the town of Prestonsburg and the Appalachian Mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

The eleven tracks on NJ transition seamlessly from an immersive anthem right into a stripped down and devastating ballad. It’s the latter, when Jamerson turns to a sound of melancholy that carves the deepest impression.