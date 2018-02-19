Screening of “Back in the Wings: Freddie Dunn's Lexington”

Filmmaker Eli Scarr will be present for this screening of his documentary “Back in the Wings: Freddie Dunn's Lexington,” a history of black Lexington seen through the eyes of one of its legendary residents. For three years, Freddie Dunn sat for hours talking to Eli Scarr about life for black people in Lexington during the 1940s and 1950s, from backstage at the Lyric Theatre to sock-hops at the Charles Young Center to athletic events at the segregated Dunbar School. Although Scarr had grown up in Lexington, Dunn was sharing pieces of history that white Lexingtonians may not have witnessed or known about. From those discussions, Scarr created a documentary.