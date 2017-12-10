Secret Sisters

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

They went from touring with Bob Dylan to losing their label, purging their team, filing bankruptcy and almost permanently trading harmonies for housecleaning. But there’s a mythical pull to music that kept sisters Laura and Lydia Rogers moving forward, and they came out with a biting and beautiful third LP, produced by Brandi Carlile , You Don’t Own Me Anymore . Their first as New West signees, it’s a document of hardship and redemption, of pushing forward when it would be so much easier to drown in grief. And it’s a story about how passion and pure artistry can be the strongest sort of salvation – how art is left, like perfect grains of sand, when everything else has washed away.

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
