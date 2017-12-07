Sedcarin Archives/ Michael Raintree/ Blood Handsome

The artist formerly known as Oreo Jones returns bringing with him a new name (Michael Raintree) and a new sound to match. Lush synthesizers and hand-triggered beats provide a dense canvas for the reverb-soaked, pitch-shifted vocals to paint on, creating a transcendent aesthetic that is equal parts pop, hip hop, and shoegaze.

What originally started as a few home recordings and instrumentals in 2014 quickly turned full scale, when musician Gerren Reach found himself with enough material to take on a full on musical project... and Blood Handsome was formed. After dropping his EP "Bedroom Tapes" in 2016, Gerren spent most of his time writing new songs & touring the United States.