Seed To Feed Dinner: Justin Thompson/ Jonathan Lundy

Guests of the Sept. 7 event are in for a special treat, as the dinner coincides with Georgetown’sFestival of the Horse. The festival runs Sept. 7-9 in downtown Georgetown. Now in its 38th year, this annual event features live music, arts and crafts, family-friendly games and activities,food, parades, carnival rides and, of course, a horse show.

After visiting the festival during the day, fine dining connoisseurs should head to Royal SpringPark, where Rev. Elijah Craig first distilled bourbon, for Latin-inspired cuisine prepared by Chef Justin Thompson and Chef Jonathan Lundy of Corto Lima. Lundy honed his skills at his namesakerestaurant, Jonathan’s at Gratz Park. While he grew up in Midway and is familiar with local

tastes, Lundy wanted to create a unique restaurant for the area inspired by his love for Latinfood, and thus, Corto Lima was born.