Seed to Feed Dinner: Justin Thompson/ Ouita Michel

The final Seed to Feed dinner will be held on Oct. 5 at Old Friends Thoroughbred RetirementFarm, where Thompson will be joined by Chef Ouita Michel, whose 7-strong Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants include Kentucky favorites Holly Hill Inn and Wallace Station. Michel has a knack for using locally-grown ingredients to craft exquisite meals, so it’s not surprising that she has been nominated for multiple prestigious awards and received numerous accolades from local and national media outlets.

The October 5 dinner will also feature a special guest speaker: Author Nick Allen Brown will discuss his book, Field of Dead Horses, about a big small-town secret and its ties to Georgetown.