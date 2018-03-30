Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band Concert

Imagine the music of the Beatles with bluegrass and jazz infusions and a classical twist. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band has long been known as the World’s Premier Beatles Tribute band. Each of the four musicians are so different yet create a new sound from Beatles’ classics like Eleanor Rigby, Back in the U.S.S.R., Come Together, Blackbird and many more. The musicians include Dave Walser on guitar and lead vocals, Bach Norwood on double bass, Reginald Rueffer on fiddle and violin, and Gerald Jones on banjo and mandolin. Together this band answers the question: what if the Beatles were actually from somewhere in the Black Mountains Hills of Dakota?