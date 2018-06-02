Shake Shack's One Year Anniversary

Shake Shack 115 Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

Shake Shack is teaming up with Country Boy Brewing to celebrate their year anniversary in Lexington. On June 2nd from 6-9pm gather on the green for a patio party with food, beer, music, and more. For every can of Key Lime Cougar Bait ordered, fries are on the house. Enjoy free live music from William Matheny, lawn and games on the green.

This event kicks off the month long Patio Party series on Saturday nights. Each Saturday in June we partner with Country Boy and The Summit to bring you food, drinks, and music on the Shake Shack green.

