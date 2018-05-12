In celebration of National Tourism Week, the Lexington Visitors Center will host a #ShareTheLex Mural Challenge Insta-Meetup. Lexington is becoming a live street art gallery and VisitLex wants to show it off to the world.

The group will meet-and-greet on Saturday, May 12th at 10:30 a.m. at the Lexington Visitors Center (401 West Main Street, located between Tony’s and Pies and Pints.) Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and the Instagram photo walk starts at 12 p.m. The route will be a 60-minute walk around downtown to visit a few of Lexington’s street murals.

The walking tour will begin at the visitors center, then will head up Broadway Street, on to Short Street and end with a small celebration at Oscar Diggs, where the group will pose for a group photo at the final mural on the tour.

Particpants will be able to meet local photographers and Instagrammers who love Lexington – bring your family, bring your friends and don’t forget your camera.

The contact is Nora Brunner; please e-mail nbrunner@visitlex.com with any questions or if you are having trouble finding the visitors center the day of the walk.