SHEN YUN's unique artistic vision expands theatrical experience into a multi-dimensional, inspiring journey through one of humanity's greatest treasures—the ﬁve millennia of traditional Chinese culture.
Featuring one of the world’s oldest art forms— classical Chinese dance—along with patented scenographical eﬀects and all-original orchestral works, Shen Yun opens a portal to a civilization of enchanting beauty and enlightening wisdom.
EKU Center for The Arts Hall Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40475 View Map
DANCE, MUSIC