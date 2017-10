Outlaw country artist Shooter Jennings follows in the footsteps of his father, Waylon, which this distinct brand of rowdy country/americana.

While the Jason Boland and the Stragglers draw from rock and folk, make no mistake: they traffic in unfiltered, unfettered honky-tonk, raw and lean. Equal parts subtle, meditative, and snarling, and often wickedly funny, Squelch is a deeply rooted exercise in exhuming beauty by trading smoke and mirrors for what’s real.

www.theburlky.com