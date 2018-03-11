Smart Phone Photography Class with Tom Fielder

Calling all parents, pet owners, social media junkies, and anyone with a desire to capture the everyday beauty around them with their iPhone and Android mobile phones! If you’d like to learn more about mobile photography using the only camera that you have in your pocket at all times, but can’t figure out how to capture anything more than simple snapshots then this class is for you.

With the right knowledge and techniques you can capture and create exciting, creative images!

What you will learn:

· Managing your phone's settings for the best shooting results

· Image composition

· HDR / Panorama / Movie options: how to use and when

· Quick in-phone image editing

· Use of mobile apps for superior results

· Review of accessories that can enhance your smart phone photography

Please bring your iPhone or Android phone and a notebook for notes

Space is limited and preregistration is required. The fee is $40.

Light refreshments will be served.

All proceeds go directly to Girls on the Run Central Kentucky.

https://tomfielder.photoshelter.com/index

The class will be held at Smiley Pete Publishing on 434 Old Vine Street in Lexington.

http://smileypete.com/