Southern Foodways Alliance Summer Symposium

Lexington, Kentucky, is a food and literature citadel, an idealized college town where farmers and cooks and writers tell new stories about the South. Join SFA for a three-day Summer Symposium that explores this diverse city, at the heart of the Bluegrass region and on the cusp of Appalachia. Through lectures, oral history presentations, documentary films, dinners, tastings, and experiences, SFA will frame the centrality of Kentucky in the regional food conversation.

Highlights include:

Ronni Lundy, SFA Craig Claiborne Lifetime Achievement Award winner, talks soup beans and chili buns

Rebecca Gayle Howell, the poet, on the countercultural promise of Lexington

Novelist Crystal Wilkinson sings a song of black land

Samantha Fore of Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites and Jonathan Searle of Lockbox fry chicken and okra

Elizabeth Catte, author of What You’re Getting Wrong About Appalachia, gets it right

Janice Fernheimer, a scholar of identity, rhetoric, and Jewish studies, talks religion and bourbon

Edward Lee, author of Buttermilk Graffiti, talks future tense Kentucky foodways

Frank X Walker, a founder of the Affrilachian poets, speaks truths

Robert Gipe, author of the illustrated novel Trampoline, drops the mic

Sam Gleaves, Silas House, and friends perform the folk play “In These Fields.”

Alexis Meza showcases oral histories and gorditas from Lexington’s Mexican community

Ouita Michel schools all in chicken croquettes and yeast rolls

Ava Lowrey, SFA Pihakis Documentary Filmmaker, gets filmic with pinto beans

CLICK HERE for more information on the event.