Southland Street Fair

Organized by the Southland Association, a non­profit community service organization featuring representatives from both the Southland area business and residential community, this annual event aims to celebrate the Southland area and build awareness for the community and all that it has to offer. The fourth annual event will feature live music, kids’ activities, and more than 100 vendors, from food and beer to arts, crafts, retail and information booths. Southland Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic between Southport and Southview drives from 12:30-10 p.m., and the event will take place on the street as well as in surrounding parking lots.