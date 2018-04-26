In just a few short years, Steve Byrne has risen through the ranks of the comedy world to become one of the industry’s most innovative and sought-after performers. With his high-energy, physical style of comedy, Byrne has evolved throughout the years into an extremely versatile entertainer that delivers on a day-to-day basis. Hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, Steve Byrne was born to a Korean mother and an Irish father. His unique background has given him the base comedic material for his first television show, Sullivan & Son. Byrne released a one hour standup comedy special, CHAMPION, on Netflix which then became a live show on the road, Steve Byrne & the Cast of Sullivan & Son Comedy Tour, along with his castmates: Ahmed Ahmed, Owen Benjamin and Roy Wood Jr.