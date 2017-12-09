STL Legal Defense Fund Benefit Show

Beginning with the afternoon of September 15th, 2017, a series of peaceful protests took place in St. Louis, Missouri, following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, an unarmed African-American man. Protestors were abused, assaulted, and illegally arrested. A legal defense fund was created to help compensate any legal fees these individuals were so unfairly charged for, on top of the physical abuse they endured.

Bands playing:

Skuz (NJ)

Room 101 (OH)

Fleshmother (OH)

Leaden Verse (KY)

Pussy Pit (KY)