Straight No Chaser: One Shot Tour

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. As original member Randy Stine comments, “We take the music very seriously; we just don’t take ourselves too seriously.” In the process, they are reinventing the idea of a cappella on the modern pop landscape. Originally formed a dozen years ago while students together at Indiana University, the group has reassembled and reemerged as a phenomenon – with a huge fan base, millions of viewers on YouTube and a contract with Atlantic Records. 

Info
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
MUSIC
