Studio Players: "Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play"

Repressed impulses burst their corsets in this clever spoof of Robert Louis Stevenson's Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Dr. Jekyll attempts to hide his work from family and friends, but when his experimentation spills from inside his respectable Victorian home and into the surrounding neighborhoods, suspicions are aroused and his secret is threatened with exposure.

Curtain: 8pm Opening, Fridays & Saturdays / 2:30pm Sundays