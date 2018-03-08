Studio Players: "Stage Kiss"

Carriage House Theatre W Bell Ct, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Art imitates Life. Life imitates Art. When two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. Stage Kiss captures Sarah Ruhl’s singular voice. It is a charming tale about what happens when lovers share a stage kiss—or when actors share a real one.

Thursday, Friday and  Saturday performances begin at 8:00pm

Sunday matinee performances begin at 2:30 pm

Carriage House Theatre W Bell Ct, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
THEATER & PERFORMANCE
