Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War"

In this riotously funny Southern-fried comedy, the three Verdeen cousins— Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette—could not have picked a worse timeto throw their family reunion; the hottest day of July, smack-dab in the middle of Texas tornado season. Things spin hilariously out of control when a neighbor’s pet devours everything edible, a one-eyed suitor shows up to declare his love, and a jaw-dropping high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8:00pm

Sunday matinee performances begin at 2:30 pm