Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War"

Google Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-03 00:00:00

Carriage House Theatre W Bell Ct, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

In this riotously funny Southern-fried comedy, the three Verdeen cousins— Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette—could not have picked a worse timeto throw their family reunion; the hottest day of July, smack-dab in the middle of Texas tornado season. Things spin hilariously out of control when a neighbor’s pet devours everything edible, a one-eyed suitor shows up to declare his love, and a jaw-dropping high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake.

Thursday, Friday and  Saturday performances begin at 8:00pm

Sunday matinee performances begin at 2:30 pm

Info
Carriage House Theatre W Bell Ct, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
THEATER & PERFORMANCE
Google Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-03 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-04 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-05 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-06 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Studio Players: "The Red Velvet Cake War" - 2018-05-10 00:00:00