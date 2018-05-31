Summer Cider Cinema Series

Pivot Brewing Company 1400 Delaware Ave., Lexington, Kentucky

Celebrate summer, cinema, and cider with Wine & Pop-Tarts and Pivot Brewing. They will be projecting double-features on the big screen in the brewery. Featuring food trucks, snacks, fun surprises and great movies. 

May 31: Holes + Tremors 

June 7: Heavyweights + Sleepaway Camp 

June 14: Good Burger + Motel Hell 

June 21: Wall-E + Killer Klowns from Outer Space 

June 28: Babe + Mad Max '79 

July 4: Jaws + Fireworks ( Plus Comedy openers)

July 12: Jurassic Park + Westworld 

July 19: Pee Wee's Big Adventure + They Live

July 26: The Addams Family + The Return of the Living Dead 

Aug. 2: Moonrise Kingdom + Bottle Rocket 

Aug. 9: Mean Girls + The Craft 

Aug. 16: Angus + Rushmore 

Pivot Brewing Company 1400 Delaware Ave., Lexington, Kentucky View Map
