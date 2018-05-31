Summer Cider Cinema Series

Celebrate summer, cinema, and cider with Wine & Pop-Tarts and Pivot Brewing. They will be projecting double-features on the big screen in the brewery. Featuring food trucks, snacks, fun surprises and great movies.

May 31: Holes + Tremors

June 7: Heavyweights + Sleepaway Camp

June 14: Good Burger + Motel Hell

June 21: Wall-E + Killer Klowns from Outer Space

June 28: Babe + Mad Max '79

July 4: Jaws + Fireworks ( Plus Comedy openers)

July 12: Jurassic Park + Westworld

July 19: Pee Wee's Big Adventure + They Live

July 26: The Addams Family + The Return of the Living Dead

Aug. 2: Moonrise Kingdom + Bottle Rocket

Aug. 9: Mean Girls + The Craft

Aug. 16: Angus + Rushmore