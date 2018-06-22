Summer Nights in Suburbia

MoonDance Ampitheatre at Midnight Pass 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

This weekly summer concert series features free live music from a variety of genres along with food trucks and beer vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

June 1: C The Beat

June 8: Appalatin

June 15: Trisko’s Garage

June 22: Honey Child

June 29: Coralee and The Townies

July 6: Flo Fi

July 13: Baja Yetis

July 20: Boogie G and The Titanics

July  27: The Johnson Brothers

Aug. 3: The Other Brothers

Aug. 10: Bruce Lewis

Aug. 17: Ben Lacy

Aug. 24: Bendigo Fletcher

Aug. 31: Lost Legends Tribute Band

