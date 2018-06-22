Summer Nights in Suburbia

This weekly summer concert series features free live music from a variety of genres along with food trucks and beer vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
June 1: C The Beat
June 8: Appalatin
June 15: Trisko’s Garage
June 22: Honey Child
June 29: Coralee and The Townies
July 6: Flo Fi
July 13: Baja Yetis
July 20: Boogie G and The Titanics
July 27: The Johnson Brothers
Aug. 3: The Other Brothers
Aug. 10: Bruce Lewis
Aug. 17: Ben Lacy
Aug. 24: Bendigo Fletcher
Aug. 31: Lost Legends Tribute Band