Superheroes Roller Derby Double Header

Rollergirls of Central Kentucky presents: SUPERHEROES! In a true civil war of super powers, ROCK will divide and face off against each other in a battle for truth, justice, and the roller derby way! Come early for the Dark Horses Men's Roller Derby of Kentucky season opener -- sure to delight with speed, skill, and some super powers of their own!

Door will open at 5pm, The Dark Horses will take the track at 5:30 with ROCK vs. ROCK battle at 7:30. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door with door discounts available for children 12 and under, seniors, students, teachers, and military.

But wait, there’s more! Berea Band - Turning Age is back with their super-human musical talents, watch an epic ROCK halftime performance by the Senior Center Prime Time Dancers, and Valerie Paige is back with her face-painting super powers!

PLUS - A COSTUME CONTEST! Come dressed as your favorite hero or heroine or be your own hero and make up your own! Three Lexington cosplayers will join us as our special judges. Visit the judges table any time prior to the second bout halftime and show off your costume creation. Judges will pick a winner for “Most Creative”, “Best Adult”, and “Best Kids” costumes of the night. Winners in each category will receive a prize!