Thursday Night Live

Google Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-13 17:00:00

Fifth Third Pavillion W Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

http://www.downtownlex.com

April 6 – The Swells

April 13 – Swing Street

April 20 – Lauren Mink Band

April 27 – King’s Ransom

May 4 – Vinyl Richie

May 11 – Ralph Curtis & The Nashville Imposters

May 18 – Encore of Lexington

May 25 – Paul Childers Band

June 1 – The Trendells

June 8 – The Big Maracas

June 15 – The Johnson Brothers

June 22 – Tim Talbert Project

June 29 – Better off Dead

July 6 – Prime Cut Band

July 13 – The Twiggenburys

July 20 – Boogie G and the Titanics

July 27 – 64West

August 3 – Grayson Jenkins

August 10 – Superfecta

August 17 – Conch Republic

August 24 – Kenny Owens and Group Therapy

August 31 – Yellow Dye #5

September 7 – Mercy Men

September 14 – Five Below Band

September 21 – Honeychild

September 28 – Rebel Without A Cause

October 5 – Aly’An

October 12 – Greener Time Band

Info
Fifth Third Pavillion W Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Google Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-20 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-20 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-20 17:00:00 iCalendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-20 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-27 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-27 17:00:00 iCalendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-07-27 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-08-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-08-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-08-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-08-03 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-08-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-08-10 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-08-10 17:00:00 iCalendar - Thursday Night Live - 2017-08-10 17:00:00
Built with Metro Publisher™
Close
Hi there!
Can't get enough Smiley Pete? Submit your email address to stay up to date with the latest content
Magazines