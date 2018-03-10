Take Back Cheapside Celebration Event

Local organization Take Back Cheapside will host a celebration show marking the first official event held by the grassroots movement following successful efforts to remove two confederate statues from Cheapside Park this past October. Part celebration, part fundraiser, the evening will feature music and poetry by some of Lexington’s most esteemed black artists, including Take Back Cheapside’s two co-leaders: DeBraun Thomas and Russell Allen, who performs as REAL tha Poet.

The organization, which was started summer of 2016 by DeBraun Thomas, set out to accomplish a three-point plan:

Remove confederate monuments from Cheapside Park

Bring back the historical marker that outlined the history of slavery in Fayette County and Cheapside Park

Open up a community dialogue to re-imagine the space so it could become a place welcoming all people

The event at Cosmic Charlie’s is 18 +. Doors are at 7pm, and the show will start at 8pm. $5 is the suggested donation, and the group will have new t-shirts with a new design on sale. Performers will be as follows:

Dorian Hairston

David “Chill” Napier

Fredd C.

REAL tha Poet

DeBraun Thomas

Joslyn and The Sweet Compression