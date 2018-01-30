Tea Tuesdays at Waveland

Waveland State Historic site is serves tea every Tuesday at 2 p.m. Tea is served in the mansion on fine china, and all events include a program, savory food and delicious tea served by period dressed interpreters. Once finished with the tea, attendees can enjoy a tour of the Waveland Mansion. Reservations are required - call 859-272-3611

Tea prices are $30.00 per person. Gluten Free options available by request for an additional request.