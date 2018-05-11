Tea and Fashion Show Benefit

The purpose of the Tea is to create awareness and raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Research which is aproject of Kentucky Extension Homemakers (KEHA) statewide. One of KEHA’s main health objectives has been to assist in funding ovarian cancer screening and research at the Universityof Kentucky. Currently, funding for the Ovarian Cancer Research program is in danger.

Embry’s of Lexington will be providing the fashion show, along with a bridal gown from White Dress of Lexington. Also featuring a silent auction with many gifts and items that would be perfect for Mother’s Day, summer birthdays and much more.