Terrified Riders/ Nativity Singers/ Lead Verse

Nativity Singers: Sublime pop hooks with anxious rhythms, vintage synth pulsations, and sideways guitar riffs.

With a background in the folk and rock scenes of Kentucky and described as Neil Young meets The Weeknd, Terrified Riders provide the perfect middle ground for someone who is interested in modern sounds but still heavily invested in the songwriters of the 60s and 70s. Key influences of the group include James Blake, Andrew Bird, Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper, Bob Dylan, John Hartford and The Flaming Lips.