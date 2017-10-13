Terrified Riders/ Nativity Singers/ Lead Verse

Google Calendar - Terrified Riders/ Nativity Singers/ Lead Verse - 2017-10-13 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Terrified Riders/ Nativity Singers/ Lead Verse - 2017-10-13 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Terrified Riders/ Nativity Singers/ Lead Verse - 2017-10-13 21:00:00 iCalendar - Terrified Riders/ Nativity Singers/ Lead Verse - 2017-10-13 21:00:00

Best Friend Bar Euclid Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Nativity Singers: Sublime pop hooks with anxious rhythms, vintage synth pulsations, and sideways guitar riffs.

With a background in the folk and rock scenes of Kentucky and described as Neil Young meets The Weeknd, Terrified Riders provide the perfect middle ground for someone who is interested in modern sounds but still heavily invested in the songwriters of the 60s and 70s. Key influences of the group include James Blake, Andrew Bird, Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper, Bob Dylan, John Hartford and The Flaming Lips.

Info
Best Friend Bar Euclid Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40502 View Map
Google Calendar - Terrified Riders/ Nativity Singers/ Lead Verse - 2017-10-13 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Terrified Riders/ Nativity Singers/ Lead Verse - 2017-10-13 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Terrified Riders/ Nativity Singers/ Lead Verse - 2017-10-13 21:00:00 iCalendar - Terrified Riders/ Nativity Singers/ Lead Verse - 2017-10-13 21:00:00