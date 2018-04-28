"The Bluegrass Files: Down the Rabbit Hole" Book Launch

This is the first in a multi-volume series of murder mysteries set in the Bluegrass Region, most specifically in Lexington, Kentucky and surrounding areas. In fact, the primary location in the book is the iconic Magee’s Bakery on East Main Street.

What Sonia Vitale uncovers as she surveils a small Kentucky horse farm sends her on a journey she could never have imagined. Speeding cars, bullets, secret codes and mysterious voices burst into her life. And the most challenging conundrum of all─two very different men, each of whom enflames her Italian passions.