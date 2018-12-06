The Christmas Truce: Book Discussion

Terri Blom Crocker, The Christmas Truce: Myth, Memory, and the First World War

Cocker’s work analyzes and contextualizes the historiography and memory of the 1914 Christmas Truce, which consisted of a series of unofficial ceasefires on Christmas Eve during World War I between British and German troops. These events will be a great opportunity to learn more about the amazing works that will be discussed while attendees enjoy the wonderful local food samples that will be provided. No preparation, reading ahead, or money is required to discover more about the many and various topics covered in these books and talks.