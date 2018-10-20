"The Ghosts of Pineville"

Chopper Sweeney never really believed in ghosts…until one started believing in him. Chopper and his friends, Hank and Glory, set off to solve the case of Simon Stillwater, but what starts as a small town adventure quickly turns into a standoff with the supernatural. Adapted by LCT’s Jeremy Kisling and author of the graphic novels and co-founder of Cricket Press Sara Turner, this locally grown ghost story will have all of Pineville on pins and needles.

Saturday, October 20 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, October 21 – 2:00pm (4:30pm tentative performance)