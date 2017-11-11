The Gift of a Golden Voice: Leonard Cohen Tribute

Artists from Lexington and Central Kentucky auditioned to be a part of this concert that pays tribute to the legendary poet and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. The artists will interpret Cohen’s songs ranging from his first to final albums. Tickets are free but a collection plate will be passed at the concert for donations for GleanKY. Tickets will become available on October 11 through First Presbyterian Church.
Performers:
Steve Armstrong & Sherry Sebastian
Doc Feldman
Colin Fleming
Daisy Helmuth
Lauren Hill, Lorne Dechtenberg, & Diane Arnson Svarlien
Joanna James, Anna Hess and Richard Young
Paul K
One Lane Bridge
Paper Moon Jazz Trio
Quantum Mechanics
Marilyn Robie and Friends
Melissa Snow-Groves and Friends
Derek Spencer
Diane Timmons and Art Mize