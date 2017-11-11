The Gift of a Golden Voice: Leonard Cohen Tribute

Artists from Lexington and Central Kentucky auditioned to be a part of this concert that pays tribute to the legendary poet and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. The artists will interpret Cohen’s songs ranging from his first to final albums. Tickets are free but a collection plate will be passed at the concert for donations for GleanKY. Tickets will become available on October 11 through First Presbyterian Church.

Performers:

Steve Armstrong & Sherry Sebastian

Doc Feldman

Colin Fleming

Daisy Helmuth

Lauren Hill, Lorne Dechtenberg, & Diane Arnson Svarlien

Joanna James, Anna Hess and Richard Young

Paul K

One Lane Bridge

Paper Moon Jazz Trio

Quantum Mechanics

Marilyn Robie and Friends

Melissa Snow-Groves and Friends

Derek Spencer

Diane Timmons and Art Mize