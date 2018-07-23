The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Book Discussion

The Fayette County Cooperative Extension of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has partnered with The University Press of Kentucky on Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. These events will start at 6:00 pm at the Fayette County Extension Office (1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington).

Deirdre Scaggs, The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Traditional Recipes for Today's Cook

More than one hundred dishes from nineteenth- and twentieth-century Kentucky cooks collected from handwritten books,diaries, scrapbook clippings, and out-of-print cookbooks from the University of Kentucky Libraries Special Collections are provided in this book.