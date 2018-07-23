The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Book Discussion

Google Calendar - The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Book Discussion - 2018-07-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Book Discussion - 2018-07-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Book Discussion - 2018-07-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Book Discussion - 2018-07-23 18:00:00

Fayette Co. Extension Office Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

 The Fayette County Cooperative Extension of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has partnered with The University Press of Kentucky on Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. These events will start at 6:00 pm at the Fayette County Extension Office (1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington).

Deirdre Scaggs, The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Traditional Recipes for Today's Cook

More than one hundred dishes from nineteenth- and twentieth-century Kentucky cooks collected from handwritten books,diaries, scrapbook clippings, and out-of-print cookbooks from the University of Kentucky Libraries Special Collections are provided in this book.

Info
Fayette Co. Extension Office Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 View Map
LITERARY
Google Calendar - The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Book Discussion - 2018-07-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Book Discussion - 2018-07-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Book Discussion - 2018-07-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Book Discussion - 2018-07-23 18:00:00