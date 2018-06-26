"The Inventive Princess of Floralee" Children's Matinee

Part of Theatre for Young Audiences Tour, this original, two-person, interactive, 45-minute fairy tale guides students as they follow the Princess of Floralee on the adventure of a lifetime, searching for the kidnapped king kept in the clutches of a viciously vile and wrathfully wicked witch. Kids will help the princess solve a variety of math, engineering, science, and even dance challenges as she uses her brains, wit, and sound judgment to find her father in the land Scalenfell. This unique educational opportunity unites science and art by giving students the chance to laugh, dance, and think critically about topics rooted in STEM. Created for grades K-5