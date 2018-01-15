In honor of Martin Luther King Day, The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center presents a production of “The Meeting” by Jeff Stetson, a 1987 play about an imaginary meeting between Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X taking place in 1965 in a hotel in Harlem during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. The production will be directed by Patrick Mitchell, featuring Patrick Mitchell and Whit Whitaker.

The action takes place in a suite high up in a Harlem hotel, where Malcolm X and his bodyguard, Rashad, rest before Malcolm's fateful appearance at the Audubon Ballroom. Malcolm has requested a secret meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who is also in New York, and Dr. King has responded by trudging up the back stairs to Malcolm's suite. Cautious at first, the two quickly fall into a spirited debate about their differing approaches to improving the lot of the black man in a predominantly white society.

This Production is free and open to the public.